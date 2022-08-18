Students ‘exceed expectations in A level results at Carre’s

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Carre's students Hugh Johnson (will studying computer science at Newcastle), Charlie Lee (Maths and Economics at Warwick), Ethan Robinson (Dentistry at Sheffield) and Kieran Fowler (Medicine at Sheffield).

Nearly three quarters of exams were graded as A* to B and all 120 students passed every exam taken.

Headteacher Nick Law said the results were testament to the hard work of staff and students and the support of parents – with online learning during lockdown and personal support for students playing an important part in the success.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These results have exceeded our expectations and are evidence of the terrific work done during the last two years,” said Mr Law.

Mia Shoreman-Lawson getting her results at Carre's Grammar School. She will be going to Liverpool John Moores University to study Law.

“Staff and students have showed tremendous commitment and dedication and parental support has been exceptional. We are enormously proud of what has been achieved and delighted to see the majority of students going to a university of choice or being successful in securing a great start in their chosen career.”

Among the top performers for the year were:

Jessamy Adamson A* A A – going on to study law at the University of Nottingham

Saffron Brankin D* A* A - going on to study Events Management at Leeds Beckett University

Vincent Fairchild A A A – going onto study Physics with Astrophysics at the University of Exeter

Kieran Fowler A* A* A* (A* in Extended Project Qualification)- studying Medicine at the University of Sheffield

Lily Gregory A* A A – studying General Engineering at King’s College London

Harry Harris D* A A - studying Sport and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett University

Oliver Heamon A* A A A - Biochemistry at the University of Leeds

Hugh Johnson A* A A - studying Computer Science at Newcastle University

Alexia Johnson A* A* A B (A* in EPQ) – studying Physics and Astronomy at Durham University

Ellis King A A A - studying Economics at Sheffield Hallam University

Charles Lee A* A* A* A – studying Mathematics at the University of Warwick

Finlay Munro A* A A – studying Geography at the University of Liverpool

Joseph Parsons A* A A – studying Computer Science at Abertay University

Joel Pontin A* A* A - studying Modern Languages and Cultures at Durham University

Ethan Robinson A* A A (A* in EPQ) – studying Dental Surgery at the University of Sheffield

Alfie-Joe Smith A* A* A A (A* in EPQ) – studying Computer Science at the University of Warwick

Robert Smithson A A A - studying Geophysics at the University of East Anglia

Hari Solanki A* A* A (A* in EPQ) – joining Grant Thornton UK LLP on an Audit Apprenticeship

Hannah Speight A* A* A* - studying Medicine at the University of Nottingham

Phoebe Spicer A* A A - studying Engineering at Newcastle University

Charley Tweedale A* A* A* - studying Education at the University of Nottingham

Roman Williams A*A*A (A* in EPQ) – studying Modern and Medieval Languages at the University of Cambridge

Holly Williamson A* A A - studying Chemistry at the University of Sheffield