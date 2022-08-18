Students ‘exceed expectations in A level results at Carre’s
Students at Carre’s Grammar School are said to have have “exceeded expectations” in their A level results this year – with more than 40 per cent of exams achieving the top two grades of A* and A.
Nearly three quarters of exams were graded as A* to B and all 120 students passed every exam taken.
Headteacher Nick Law said the results were testament to the hard work of staff and students and the support of parents – with online learning during lockdown and personal support for students playing an important part in the success.
“These results have exceeded our expectations and are evidence of the terrific work done during the last two years,” said Mr Law.
“Staff and students have showed tremendous commitment and dedication and parental support has been exceptional. We are enormously proud of what has been achieved and delighted to see the majority of students going to a university of choice or being successful in securing a great start in their chosen career.”
Among the top performers for the year were:
Jessamy Adamson A* A A – going on to study law at the University of Nottingham
Saffron Brankin D* A* A - going on to study Events Management at Leeds Beckett University
Vincent Fairchild A A A – going onto study Physics with Astrophysics at the University of Exeter
Kieran Fowler A* A* A* (A* in Extended Project Qualification)- studying Medicine at the University of Sheffield
Lily Gregory A* A A – studying General Engineering at King’s College London
Harry Harris D* A A - studying Sport and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett University
Oliver Heamon A* A A A - Biochemistry at the University of Leeds
Hugh Johnson A* A A - studying Computer Science at Newcastle University
Alexia Johnson A* A* A B (A* in EPQ) – studying Physics and Astronomy at Durham University
Ellis King A A A - studying Economics at Sheffield Hallam University
Charles Lee A* A* A* A – studying Mathematics at the University of Warwick
Finlay Munro A* A A – studying Geography at the University of Liverpool
Joseph Parsons A* A A – studying Computer Science at Abertay University
Joel Pontin A* A* A - studying Modern Languages and Cultures at Durham University
Ethan Robinson A* A A (A* in EPQ) – studying Dental Surgery at the University of Sheffield
Alfie-Joe Smith A* A* A A (A* in EPQ) – studying Computer Science at the University of Warwick
Robert Smithson A A A - studying Geophysics at the University of East Anglia
Hari Solanki A* A* A (A* in EPQ) – joining Grant Thornton UK LLP on an Audit Apprenticeship
Hannah Speight A* A* A* - studying Medicine at the University of Nottingham
Phoebe Spicer A* A A - studying Engineering at Newcastle University
Charley Tweedale A* A* A* - studying Education at the University of Nottingham
Roman Williams A*A*A (A* in EPQ) – studying Modern and Medieval Languages at the University of Cambridge
Holly Williamson A* A A - studying Chemistry at the University of Sheffield
Laurie Wood A A A – studying Modern Languages at the Newcastle University