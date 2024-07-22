Students from Skegness bring joy to children in hospital and their families
The students at Skegness Academy used generous donations from staff and the local community to make the packages for the Neuroscience Ward at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
The aim of these packages is to bring some joy during what can be an incredibly challenging time for both the children and their parents.
Principal Mr C Gissendorf commented: “The entire Skegness Academy community have come together for this project.
"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in such a short period of time.
" I am certain that the boxes will brighten the day for the children who are currently on the Neuroscience Ward at Queen's Medical Centre and their parents during what is undoubtedly a challenging time for them.
"My heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed.”
