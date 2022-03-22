Students honoured for pandemic DofE work

No Caption ABCDE EMN-221003-113849001

The Robert Carre Trust recently held a presentation evening for youngsters from Carre’s Grammar School and Kesteven and Sleaford High School who completed the youth programme in 2020 and 2021.

Despite Covid-19 and its national lockdowns and school closures, trust students managed to achieve awards at all three levels – Bronze, Silver and Gold – during these years.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2020, the schools were two of just four in the county to complete full expeditions; in 2021, they were two of three.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-221003-113821001

The pandemic led to students adapting components of the scheme in line with the #DofEWithADifference approach suggested nationally. For example, for ‘volunteering’, time was given at Covid-19 vaccination centres; for ‘physical’, daily exercise allowances were utilised; and for skills; scrubs, masks and ear savers were made.

Mel Walker, Robert Carre Trust Duke of Edinburgh’s Award co-ordinator, said: “I am extremely proud of them all for what they have achieved and am hugely grateful to the volunteer staff who gave their time in support of these fabulous young people.”

The guest speaker for the evening was ex-Kesteven and Sleaford High School student and Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond Challenge Award holder Holly Parkinson.

Holly, who has her own photography business, spoke of her adventures since leaving the school, including: Camp America and New York State’s Catskill Mountains; the North Coast 500, in Scotland; wild swimming; Mount Kilamanjaro; fell running; climbing; paddleboarding; and the three weeks she recently spent in a remote village in Gambia.