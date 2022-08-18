Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than half the students at Queen Elizabeth’s High School (QEHS) attained at least one A or A* grade and 32 per cent of grades were A* or A.

Rick Eastham, headteacher at QEHS, said: “On behalf of all colleagues and the Governing Body here at QEHS, I would like to congratulate our Year 13 students upon their fantastic A Level results. Very well done.

"A*-B grades are the best the school has seen in externally assessed public examinations since 2014, and similarly the tally of top A*-A grades is the most impressive to be achieved by QEHS students in ‘traditional’ public examinations over the past eight years.

Students at Queen Elizabeth's High School in Gainsborough have received their A-level results

"It should be remembered that these students had not previously experienced public examinations, being the cohort that received Centre Assessed Grades for their GCSEs two years ago.

"It is all the more remarkable therefore that the A Level results our Year 13 students have achieved this summer are so incredibly impressive.

"Quite simply, this level of success is down to the students’ hard work and the commitment they have shown to their studies. When combined with the utter dedication of the wonderful staff here at QEHS and the ongoing and significant support of parents, this really has been a team effort and an exam season to celebrate.

"Results such as these ensure our students have secured prized places at top universities where they will go on to study a wide-range of subjects and disciplines including dentistry, architecture, veterinary science and law.

"Indeed, over 70 per cent of our students received an instant offer of a place at their first choice university, rising to 84 per cent when accepted insurance places are added.

"Students have similarly been successful in securing much sought after apprenticeships and international scholarships.