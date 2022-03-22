Students row for gold

Scott and Scarlett have won gold in a rowing comp.

Scarlett Stone and Scott Adlington have been inspired to splash out following their success in the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championship.

The 14-year-olds, who attend Year 9 at King Edward VI Academy (KEVI), competed virtually against 7382 students from across the UK – 3920 males and 3462 females.

Scott rowed 1260 metres in four minutes, which won the Year 9 Boys title by 45 metres.

Scarlett put up 1110 metres, which also won her the Year 9 Girls title by 37 metres.

Their achievement is even more remarkable because the championship is not just limited to schools, with many different rowing clubs also taking part.

Both good all-rounders at sport, Scot and Scarlett took part in a Rowvember initiative run by DRET - the academy's Trust - and were selected to be in its All Stars team for rowing in the NJIRC 2022.

Scott is a member of the school rowing club and also loves sailing, but rowing was a completely new experience for Scarlett.

A member of the school netball team and an equestrian, Scarlett said she was thrilled to be picked for the team and try something new.

"I enjoy sport and when I was picked I just gave it my best shot," said Scarlett from Friskney. "Now I've had a go I'd really like to try rowing on water and am looking to join a club in Boston."

Scott, from Burgh-le-Marsh, is also looking to join a rowing club.

He has been working hard since Year 7 to achieve a place in the DRET All Star Rowing team but until this year he narrowly missed selection.