Students row over 900 miles for mental health awareness

Rowing the Academy across the line after students and staff completed a distance of 1447km or 920 miles from Somercotes to Spain are Edie Bowman, Daniel Petley, Aiden Finch, Libby Hudson and Rosie Lee. The whole Academy took part in this event over five days to highlight Mental Health Week. EMN-210524-112225001

The Somercotes Academy students and staff took it in turns to row 1,447 kilometres (920 miles) over five days to reach Tolosa on the Spanish border.

Year 10 student Aiden Finch rowed the furthest during the week, completing an enormous 21km.

On the final day of the challenge, everyone gathered on the Academy field in their year group bubbles to celebrate crossing the border into Spain.

Frances Green, Academy Principal, who also took part in the event, said: “This was a fantastic effort by the whole Academy to mark Mental Health Week and highlight the benefits of exercise to boost physical and mental health.

“I am immensely proud of everyone involved. We all really enjoyed this event and the spirit to reach our destination was just amazing.

“A fabulous performance from students and staff working together.”