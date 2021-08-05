​​Students set to receive A Level and GCSE results

Latest news

This is the second year where examinations have been delivered differently due to the pandemic.

Students have been awarded grades by teachers this year, based on the evidence that they hold as part of their studies.

Schools have worked hard to maintain their education provision through virtual learning and face-to-face sessions.

However, individual experiences have been disrupted whilst managing and protecting students and staff.

Schools have worked tirelessly to adapt and ensure assessments have been thoroughly carried out in light of national guidance.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, said: “This has again been a difficult year for all students, particularly those taking their A Levels and GCSEs.

“These students have worked hard throughout their school careers, and I’m confident Lincolnshire will again have strong results this year.

“I look forward to hearing about our local successes, and we wish all our students the very best for the future.”

Heather Sandy, executive director for children’s services, added: “A lot of hard work has been put in, not just by the students, but schools and teachers as well, and I’m sure this will be reflected in this year’s results.

“Inevitably, there will be students that are disappointed with their grades, and I’d like to reassure them that support is available to help them take their next step, whether that’s university, employment or training.”