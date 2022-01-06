Students told 'stay home' as new term starts for Skegness area schools

The start of the new term at Skegness Academy is being impacted by staff shortages.

In a document sent to parents that was shared with Lincolnshire World, Year 9 students have been asked not to return to classes until Monday, January 17, due to "staff absences".

They had been due to attend school today (Thursday) for Covid testing, ready to start the new term tomorrow (Friday).

The news comes as new government guidelines are introduced calling for 'face coverings' to once again be worn in class to limit transmission of Covid-19 and keep schools open.

However, the letter states: " As you may have seen in the news, the impact of staff absence on many schools and other institutions is causing leaders to put in place temporary measures, such as partial closures.

"Workpacks will be available for collection on Friday from the main reception.

"Unfortunately, due to staff illness, we are unable to operate a full timetable of online lessons via teams.

"If the staffing situation does not improve we may chose a different year group the week beginning Monday, January 17,

"The situation is being reviewed on a daily basis and we will keep you informed regularly.

"Ensuring the health and safety of our students, staff and wider community is essential."

Lincolnshire World is awaiting an update on the situation from the Greenwood Academies Trust which runs the school.

According to the latest government statistics for East Lindsey for January 6, 264 new people had a confirmed positive test result for Covid-19.

A total 23,243 people had been confirmed as testing positive in East Lindsey - up from 22,979 on Wednesday.