Students form Louth are celebrating their triumph in a STEM challenge

Louth Academy principal Philip Dickinson with the winners of the STEM challenge.

Victorious students returned to Louth Academy after winning a regional science and technology challenge held at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, clinching a place in the national final.

The 12 Year Nine students competed against six other schools in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) challenge, organised by MCS Projects Ltd.

Principal Philip Dickinson was proud of an “outstanding team effort” in the Lincolnshire heat, congratulated his winning students, saying: “Our team was up against some strong competition from across Lincolnshire,” he said.

“We’re proud of the outstanding effort by the students and the staff who supported them.

“It was a rewarding and a most enjoyable day. Our students demonstrated their creativity, worked brilliantly in teams, and communicated ideas and thoughts clearly and effectively.”

They were each marked and the points accrued will see them represent Lincolnshire in the national final next January.

Theo Parkin and Fin Nicholson won the individual awards and Amy-Rose Thomas won the award for determination to succeed.

STEM lead Miss Reynolds said the whole team pulled together.