Students’ voices are heard in annual debate competition

The winners Boston High School pictured with judges.

Students’ voices were heard loud and clear when Skegness Grammar School hosted its annual debate competition.

Boston High School took home the trophy after beating Skegness Grammar School Seniors in the final unseen motion.

The competition also saw Boston Grammar School debating topics, which included ‘This House believes the exam system in schools should be reformed’, ‘This House believes World Leaders should not be involved in changes to economic policy’, ‘This House believes AI technology needs to be banned’, and a lighter subject, ‘This House believes cats are better than dogs’.

Judges were James Proctor, of Sills and Betteridge Solicitors, Richard Keeble, retired Professor of Journalism University of Lincoln and Chrissie Redford, Chief Reporter of the Skegness Standard.

Runners-up Skegness Grammar School Seniors with judges.

The judges praised students for their public speaking skills and the confidence they showed when delivering their arguments. They also suggested students should broaden their range of knowledge beyond the school curriculum.

Emma Timson, English Lead at Skegness Grammar School, said: “This is the third year that we have run the competition and the standard of speakers has risen each time.

"The competition has also inspired more teaching of debate and public speaking skills in all the schools involved and created a legacy of the tradition, passing down from senior to junior team members.

“The insights given by the judges at the end is always a great help for the students and inspires them when they take up the next debate.”