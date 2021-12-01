Stunning photography project challenging specialist school students

A stunning 'Ephemeral’ photography display is being created by a Year 11 student at the Woodlands Academy in Spilsby.

Year 11 Woodlands Academy photography department students have spent the past few months deciding locations for the test shots.

One student chose the word ‘Ephemeral’ for his ongoing projects because it describes something that lasts

for a very short time.

'Ephemeral’ photography display.

A spokesperson for the school explained: "As part of the project it was crucial that the class researched and visited various locations to ensure the shots would be possible and have the most impact on the viewer.

"Once they decided upon the locations, the photography groups across the school embarked upon completing test shots within the school grounds to see if the idea would actually work and we could get the results that had been discussed.

"Knowing we were able to capture the images during the tests shots we embarked on the final planning for the shots at St Botolph’s Church, Skidbrooke, and Anderby Creek along the Lincolnshire coast."

Pupils visited the locations a number of times to take a series of images but unfortunately things did not go to plan due to the poor weather at both Skidbrooke church and the beach.

'Ephemeral’ photography display.

"The adverse conditions caused the cloth to continually blow out of the frame at the beach and the sun was far too bright at the church," the spokesperson explained. "The key to getting the images the pupils wanted was perseverance, knowing it wasn’t going to be easy taking into account we needed certain conditions to capture the images.

"Over a number of weeks, we continually kept an eye on the weather and having a lucky break, headed back to the Skidbrooke.

"Once we arrived on location, we knew the conditions and light flooding through the windows would be perfect for the shot.

"The pupils set the equipment up, clearly knowing they only had a short time frame to capture their first images

'Ephemeral’ photography display.

as the light was constantly changing but making the shots interesting.

"Over 50 images were captured to ensure the best chance of securing the exact shot we had in mind, with the

fabric dancing in the air but also captured in freeze motion.

"The idea was the fabric moves about in the air but stands still as a moment in time and therefore engages the viewer and creates a talking point, not only about the techniques used but also the location of the image

and the story behind each image.

"Having completed a series of images within the church at Skidbrooke, the pupils had the confidence to head back to the Lincolnshire coast to photograph the images on the beach.

"As you can see the results were so rewarding from a very interesting project that has come together over a number of months."

Having completed a series of shots on two locations, pupils still have one more location to shoot, which will hopefully happen over the coming months.