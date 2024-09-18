Successful Tennis Outreach Program a real hit with local schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nuffield Tennis Academy have delivered a highly successful tennis outreach program, sponsored by Forrester Boyd Chartered Accountants.

The program was launched last year to take tennis into schools, offering children the chance to experience the joys of tennis while promoting physical activity and essential life skills.

Over the past year, the program has reached 17 schools and engaged 737 students across Hull and East Riding. The initiative offers free tennis taster sessions to Reception, Year 1, and Year 2 pupils, conducted by LTA-accredited coaches from Nuffield Health Tennis Academy.

Forrester Boyd Chartered Accountants are proud to announce the continued sponsorship of the tennis outreach program in partnership with Nuffield Health Tennis Academy, now entering its second year.

Photo by John Fornander on Unsplash

Mike Beckett, Chairman at Forrester Boyd, commented on the firm's involvement: "We're thrilled to support this fantastic initiative that brings tennis to local schools. As a firm deeply rooted in our community, we believe in the power of sport to develop crucial skills in young people, from physical literacy to resilience and adaptability. This program aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting our community."

The program has received glowing feedback from participating schools. Mike Pearson, PE Lead at North Ferriby Primary shared his experience: “In July 2024, we were visited by a tennis coach as part of the outreach programme which was a wonderful experience for the children of North Ferriby Primary School. For many of our children, it was their first experience of playing tennis and one they thoroughly enjoyed! The coach was professional and made his session’s fun and inspiring for the children. Having the skills and expertise of a tennis coach made a real difference during our school’s Sports Week and we are very grateful for the full morning given to us.”

The Outreach programme takes tennis into schools across Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire, particularly reaching areas of high deprivation. Dave Kitchen, tennis coach at Nuffield Tennis Centre said "The tennis sessions have been a huge hit with the students. Not only are the session’s fun, but in my experience, learning to play tennis aids coordination, teamwork, and confidence. It's wonderful to see children who might not otherwise have access to tennis getting so excited about the sport."

The Schools Tennis Outreach Programme offers free 30-minute tennis taster sessions for Reception, Year 1, and Year 2 pupils, complimentary invitations for children to visit Nuffield Health Tennis Academy and upskilling opportunities for school staff to incorporate tennis activities into PE lessons.

Schools interested in participating in the upcoming Winter term sessions are encouraged to contact Nuffield Health Tennis Academy at [email protected] or call 07879 684612.