Support for childhood cancer fight continues at Boston-area school

Gosberton Academy pupils during their non uniform day fundraiser.

Gosberton Academy allowed its pupils to wear gold or yellow clothing in exchange for a donation towards the cause.

The action was taken part of the Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month campaign – an effort the school supports each year.

Headteacher Tom Baxter said: “It was fantastic to see so many children taking part and wearing yellow or gold clothing. It really shows the fantastic efforts of our families to support a cause that means so much to everyone at Gosberton Academy. After the past 18 months, it was great to see everybody in the hall all celebrating together.”

Mr Baxter explained childhood cancer is a cause of particular significance to the school.

“We have a Year Four and a Year Six child that have fought leukaemia. so we have seen first-hand what the children and the families go through – both children continued to attend Gosberton Academy during their treatment and have continued to go from strength to strength,” he said.

The day raised more than £130.