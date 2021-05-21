Supporters to have names in stone

International Bomber Command Centre'sSupporters Stones project.

International Bomber Command Centre has recently launched a new initiative to show its gratitude for support from individuals, organisations and businesses with their ‘Supporters Stones’ project.

The new initiative gives donors the opportunity to make a financial contribution to the ongoing work of the centre, and in return, have their name carved onto a unique piece of stone to be laid at the front of the centre, becoming part of a significant piece of history.

NIcky van der Drift, CEO of the International Bomber Command Centre, says, “The Supporters Stones are our way of saying thank you to those whose support allows important work to continue. In Bomber Command, 62 nations joined together to preserve our freedom. They were a unique band of brothers and their stories are incredible.

"You can now leave a legacy, a mark of your respect, which enables us to educate visitors, further our research, and keep the Centre alive.”

The names on the stone will be viewed by the centres in excess of 100,000 visitors each year.

This opportunity to proudly demonstrate respect for the bravery of Bomber Command and contribute to the continuation of the IBCC’s vital work is something that Emma Brealey, Managing Director of The Petwood Hotel, found invaluable.

She said: “It’s not just an external statement to your customers. It’s an internal statement to your team, and to your community.”

The stones for both projects are created from highly durable Yorkshire Scoutmoor stone in varying colours, so no two stones are the same.

The money raised from the sale of all the stones will allow the centre to continue to grow as a valuable learning platform for the next generation. Donations made will train volunteers to lead children and cadets through the centre’s learning programme, and equip volunteers with all they need to make an oral history recording of an individual’s memories of Bomber Command.

Nicky added: “The success of the Ribbon of Remembrance has shown us the importance of not only creating a way for our supporters to honour their loved ones, but also the need to give the wider public the opportunity to reflect on the contribution made by Bomber Command to the freedom we enjoy today. The Supporters Stones are an everlasting symbol of respect and gratitude”.

Prices for Supporters Stones start at £150, and can be ordered from the website here.