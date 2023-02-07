'Sweet' charity - school between Boston and Skegness stages bake sale for good cause

A primary school near Boston has been ‘baking’ an effort for a good cause.

Two photographs from the charity bake sale in Friskney.

Friskney All Saints CofE Primary School recently held a bake sale in aid of Hope for Tomorrow.

The cause is the chosen charity of the current Mayor of Skegness, Coun Tony Tye.

It works to bring cancer care into the community via mobile cancer care units.

For the fundraiser, each class baked cakes.

The effort was supported by Rotary International, which donated ingredients to the school, and parents, who also provided cakes to sell.

Among those to attend the event was Coun Tye, and in all, more than £100 was raised.

Tina Wood, head of school, said: “The event saw the school hall full of family and friends, enjoying a drink and a cake in support of the great cause.”

For more on Hope for Tomorrow, visit hopefortomorrow.org.uk.

