Tales come to life for Lincolnshire pupils at storytelling event

In recognition of National Share-a-Story Month (May), pupils at Bourne Abbey C of E Primary Academy were treated to a storytelling event organised by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

National Share-a-Story Month is organised by The Federation of Children’s Book Groups and is an annual celebration of the power of storytelling and story sharing.

The stories were performed by expert storyteller, Mark Fraser, who drew from his expansive repertoire to deliver tales about spring and adventure.

Kate Aldiss, English Lead at Bourne Abbey C of E Primary Academy, said: “Reading for pleasure is at the heart of our reading curriculum and we aim to promote a love for reading for all our children. Hearing oral story telling is so important and the children loved having the opportunity to hear new stories. Mark really captured their imagination and has inspired them to tell new stories of their own.”

Mark is a traditional storyteller who brings stories to life at many events, schools, museums and heritage sites across a wide range of counties.

He said: “It was amazing to work with Bourne Abbey C of E Primary Academy for National Share-a-Story Month. Traditional storytelling can give so much to people of all ages, as well as children and these days it's more important than ever.

“It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling. It is wonderful to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “It was a pleasure to provide pupils at Bourne Abbey C of E Primary Academy with a morning of storytelling, and we know Mark’s stories will have really enchanted the children.”

To learn more about Mark’s work, visit the website at Mark Fraser the Storyteller.

