Teacher launches new learning hub for private tutoring in Sleaford area
Sarah Cooper has launched Aspire Learning Hub to cater for home educated pupils, 11-plus coaching, GCSE and general 'catch up/keep up' sessions for any children needing a confidence boost or extra support.
Saah explained: “I have been teaching for 22 years (12 locally in Sleaford at St Botolph’s School) and decided to leave the classroom as my business was taking off and growing fast.”
Sarah says she has upskilled to include secondary and home education in her offer to clients.
“I started with just a few pupils at home whilst working full time, but I now have an office/classroom (which I am calling 'the Hub') in Pattinson House on East Road NG34 7EQ (behind Go Dance),” she said.
“I've been working hard all over Christmas to get it ready for launch in January and will be holding an open morning on Saturday, January 4 between 10-12pm.”
For more information visit aspirelearninghub.tutorbird.com or email [email protected]
