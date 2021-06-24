Teachers praised for 'swift action' after child receives minor injuries in collision outside Skegness school

A child has been hurt in a collision outside the Richmond School in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the Richmond School at 8.37this morning (Thursday) where there had been an incident involving a white BMW and a young child

Police say the child received minor injuries.

Vicki Barber had just dropped her son off at the school: "I just wanted to say how impressed I was this morning with all members of staff who dealt with the incident outside school.

"I witnessed the accident and once my son was safely in school I helped with directing cars/children etc.

"I couldn’t move my car as it was parked next to the accident so witnessed the swift action of staff, their caring attitude and sensible plan of getting the remaining children into school.

"I’m so glad the little girl wasn’t badly hurt."

Shortly after the accident, members of the public took to social media criticising parents' parking outside the school.

Susan Lunt said: "Now someone as been hurt on Richmond Drive in Skegness, can you all stop parking like idiots and use Tesco carpark like you are meant to.".

Wayne Burles said: "Parents abandon their cars wherever they want outside schools - always a nightmare, Hope the child will be fine."

Haley Crawford said: "I always leave home early so I can drop my daughter off safely at the school. But as always I see parents this morning parking and crossing the road where the old plumbing centre used to be. I cringe as literally a 60 second walk down the road is a lollypop man, who is there to safely help anyone across the road at a very busy time.

"Please use the lollipop man and not chance crossing a very busy road as this is heartbreaking to read."

The Skegness Standard has been in touch with staff at the Richmond School who are preparing a statement and update.