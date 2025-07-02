Teacher's prestigious award

Louth Academy teacher Kate Coles is presented with her award by Simon Barrowcliff, Prime Warden of the Fishmongers’ Company, 2025 – 2026.

A Louth teacher who has inspired students to prepare, cook and eat fish has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Louth Academy’s Kate Coles was given the award at the national Fish Hero Teacher Awards and Conference held at the historic Fishmongers’ Hall in London.

Hosted by the Fishmongers’ Company and the Food Teachers’ Centre, the event celebrated the success of the Fish in Schools Hero programme, which ensures pupils across the UK get the chance to prepare, cook and eat fish during their time at school.

The organisers said the food and nutrition teacher was selected from hundreds of teachers nationwide for her “outstanding work inspiring students to gain confidence with fish cookery, explore healthy eating, and learn about sustainability, seafood species, and careers in the fishing industry.”

“Her efforts have given students in Louth valuable, hands-on experiences that many would not otherwise access,” they said.

Kate said it was a “huge honour” to receive the award.

“Seeing students excited to cook and taste fish, many for the first time, is incredibly rewarding,” she said.

Over the last six years, the Fish in Schools Hero programme, funded by the Fishmongers’ Company’s Fisheries Charitable Trust and managed by the Food Teachers’ Centre, has delivered free fish to schools, provided teacher training, and supported creative classroom learning.

Thanks to this support, Louth Academy students have been part of a national effort to address falling fish consumption and inspire the next generation of confident, informed home cooks.

Academy Principal Joe Hermiston said: “We’re proud that Kate’s work has been recognised by a prestigious Fish Hero Teacher Award.

“She and her colleagues work tirelessly to promote healthy eating and fish forms an important part of a balanced diet.”

For more about the programme, visit: https://foodteacherscentre.co.uk/fish-heroes/