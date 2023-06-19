Register
Teachers ready to reach Three Peaks!

​Ten teachers are swapping their suits for walking boots as part of a tough challenge to mark a landmark anniversary.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Teachers from Coningsby St Michael's and Holy Trinity primary schools who will be taking on the Three Peaks challenge. Photo: Mick Fox
Teachers from Coningsby St Michael's and Holy Trinity primary schools who will be taking on the Three Peaks challenge. Photo: Mick Fox

​This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lincoln Anglican Academy Trust (LAAT), a multi Academy Trust set up by the Diocese of Lincoln, and the Trust’s 20 member schools are celebrating the andmark year with a number of activities throughout the year

As part of the celebrations, ten staff members from Tattershall’s Holy Trinity and Coningsby St Michael’s Primary Schools are participating in the Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday (June 24), raising funds for the Trust’s The Love as Action Together Fund.

The fund was set up to support families within the trust, to enable every child to live life in all its fullness and provide items such as stationery, coats, school uniform, PE Kit , lunchboxes, art and craft activities.

To sponsor the teachers on their challenge, visit their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/LAATTHREEPEAKS?

Related topics:TeachersPrimary Schools