Teachers pictured on strike outside Haven High Academy on Wednesday morning.

The teachers’ union NASUWT says strike action at Haven High Academy in Boston has now been temporarily suspended, pending ongoing negotiations.

As reported earlier this week, a number of staff at the secondary school took to the picket line on Wednesday morning over claims they are being left vulnerable to abuse and violence from pupils.

Six days of strike action was planned, but now plans for the remaining five days have been withdrawn.

A NASUWT spokesperson told Lincolnshire World today (Friday): “Two days of strike action next week have been suspended so that negotiations can take place. Teaching continues during this time. At present, 30th April, 1st and 2nd May remain as scheduled strike dates, should negotiations be unsuccessful.”

Teachers at the school have claimed some pupils have kicked and spat at them, among other things, and that staff concerns “have not been satisfactorily addressed.”

However, the school told us on Wednesday that it has already taken a number of steps to address issues that have been raised.