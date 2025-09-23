Tealby Primary School scoops national award

Tealby Primary School, near Market Rasen, has won national recognition, taking home the CEO Award for Outstanding Governance at the prestigious National Governance Association (NGA) Awards, held at the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards - which take place only once every two years - shine a spotlight on schools that put children at the heart of every decision. Judges praised Tealby’s innovative leadership, its nurturing community, and the way staff and governors create the best possible conditions for pupils to thrive.

“We are absolutely delighted." Said Headteacher, Zoe Humberstone. “A parent once described Tealby as ‘like walking into a hug’. This award celebrates the spirit of a school where children feel safe, inspired, and ready to achieve their best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of Governors, Rebecca Blackwood, added: “As a small school, we have to think creatively. Every decision matters. This award shows that our approach - bringing the whole community together in service of the children - really does make a difference. We are thrilled to see a small school like ours recognised nationally.”

Tealby School receives Outstanding Governance Award

The award is a proud moment for Tealby School’s entire community, which welcomes families from many surrounding towns and villages. Parents praise its warm, inclusive atmosphere, real-world learning, and opportunities in outdoor education and extra-curricular activities.

This recognition places Tealby on the national map, proving that even the smallest schools can achieve extraordinary things.