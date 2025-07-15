Tech tournament challenges Sleaford students

Hosted by at Kesteven and Sleaford High School, teams were entered by Carre’s Grammar School, Kesteven and Sleaford High School, St George’s Academy’s Sleaford and Ruskington campuses and Sir William Robertson Academy of Welbourn.

In total 104 students in 26 teams took part and were challenged to build a launcher to fire a space capsule, containing meteorological instruments, into the stratosphere.

Rotarian Bill Martindale said: “The tournament seeks to use and develop the students’ STEM skills, (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and all the teams rose to the challenge and had a successful and enjoyable day despite being one of the hottest days this year.”

The Foundation challenge for Year 8 students was very keenly contested with only four points separating the top three teams.

The launcher had to be fired from a distance of 1 metre from the launch pad, and the capsule had to pass through a 300mm hoop and reach a minimum height of 3 metres. The capsule had to return to earth as close as possible to the launch target area.

The winning Year 8 team, from Sir William Robertson Academy Welbourn, was presented with the Foundation trophy by Rotary President Graham Reams and each team member also received a voucher.

The Intermediate challenge for Year 10 students was a very tightly fought contest too, with only seven points separating the top three teams.

This time the capsule also had to return to earth by parachute as close as possible to the launch target area. The winning Year 10 team was from Kesteven and Sleaford High School and as well as the Intermediate trophy, each team member also received a voucher.

All the students who took part also received a certificate.

Mr Martindale said the feedback from teams and school staff was very positive. “Some worthwhile suggestions on ways to improve the tournament were received and it was good to see real life application of the skills learnt in school.”

1 . L-R Elizabeth Jones 14, Olivia Pearse 14, Gemma Issott 15, Isla Hrubesch 15 of Kesteven and Sleaford High School L-R Elizabeth Jones 14, Olivia Pearse 14, Gemma Issott 15, Isla Hrubesch 15 of Kesteven and Sleaford High School Photo: David Dawson

2 . L-R Millie Barker 13, Eleanor Slack 13, Eva Wilson 13, Phoebe Wooster 13 of Kesteven and Sleaford High School Gently does it... L-R Millie Barker 13, Eleanor Slack 13, Eva Wilson 13, Phoebe Wooster 13 of Kesteven and Sleaford High School Photo: David Dawson

3 . L-R Jamie Bristow 15, Tara Sambridge 15, Erika Zviaholska 15, Logan Murphy of St George's, Sleaford L-R Jamie Bristow 15, Tara Sambridge 15, Erika Zviaholska 15, Logan Murphy of St George's, Sleaford Photo: David Dawson