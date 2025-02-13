Teenager plans charity skydive from 15,000ft for 16th birthday

Keisha Spicksley, 16, is planning to skydive in aid of the RSPCA charity for her 16th birthday.

A De Aston School student in Caistor studying for her GCSEs is taking time out this spring to celebrate her 16th birthday by skydiving from 15,000 feet for charity.

Keisha Spicksley has decided to fundraise for RSPCA Lincoln branch and has already raised £333 via her Justgiving web page towards a target of £500.

Keisha, 15, explains: “I’m a huge animal lover; with a passion for the welfare of all animals.

"Every animal deserves to be treated with the upmost love and affection. There is far too much animal cruelty in society with little funds to enable rescuers to accommodate every animal in need.

“Your kind donations are vital for rescuing, rehabilitating, rehoming or releasing thousands of animals every year.”

On April 10, 13 days after celebrating her 16th birthday, she will be taking off from Hibaldstow airfield to do a 15,000ft tandem skydive.

She said: “This is to raise much needed funds for Lincoln’s RSPCA branch who recently merged with the 'North East' and now cover a much bigger area, from Horncastle, Louth, Mablethorpe, Grimsby, Gainsborough, central Lincoln of course, and surrounds!”

They are an independently run local branch, meaning they receive no government funding and rely on generous donations and fundraising events to stay afloat and continue to provide as much help as possible for animals in need.

The branch finds loving homes for over 500 animals a year, including dogs, cats and rabbits. They also help with neutering and other animal welfare and have a charity shop in St Marks, Lincoln.

Keisha said: “All your donations will be greatly appreciated so please support me and help raise funds for RSPCA. You’re more than welcome to come and watch me jump and have a laugh at my expense if it means helping a worthy cause!”