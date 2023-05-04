Teen's epic challenge for St Barnabas Hospice cause

George Smith, 14, has already completed the 26.3 mile Spires and Steeples Marathon between Lincoln and Sleaford – but that is only the start for the Carre’s Grammar School pupil.He takes on a 10km row on Monday May 8 which will be followed by the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in June.George is facing the feats of physical endurance to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice – whose staff cared for his uncle until he died in January.George’s parents Sam and Ade also inspired his choice of charity because they both work for the ambulance service and have seen, first hand, the incredible work done by the charity.The teenager completed the Spires and Steeples Marathon in just over ten hours alongside other members of Jim’s Gym in Sleaford, where George has been training for his challenge.He was the youngest member of the group of 30 from the gym who took part.His next challenge will take place on a rowing machine in the gym and he aim to smash his target of 10km in an hour.“It was hard and there were times during the marathon that I had to dig in but the rest of the group kept me going,” said George.“It was relief to see the finishing line at Lincoln Cathedral but I am really pleased I managed to finish and I’m working hard to prepare for the next challenge.”Ade Smith, from the gym, said: “We are exceptionally proud of George. He has already shown amazing determination and dedication but to take on three such difficult physical challenges shows incredible courage.”Carre’s headteacher Nick Law said the punishing challenge George had set himself was typical of his passion and commitment.“George is an exceptionally determined young man and to undertake this punishing schedule in the name of charity is testament to his maturity and resolve to make a positive contribution,” he commented.“I know his parents will be fiercely proud of George and so are all the staff and fellow pupils. I am particularly delighted that the sense of civic pride we endeavour to give our students is burning brightly in George.”So far George has raised £170 for St Barnabas.