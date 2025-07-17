The Deepings School celebrates in style as Year 11 and Year 13 students finish exams

Students at The Deepings School, part of Anthem Schools Trust, had great fun celebrating the end of their GCSE and A-levels this summer, as the sun shone on their events at the end of June.

Year 11 students had a hugely successful prom at Spalding Conference Centre and the Year 13s were treated to a fun-packed leavers’ BBQ.

The Year 11s dressed up for the occasion, looking suitably glamorous for the red carpet at the venue.

Many arrived in style - such as sports cars and motorbikes, with some even arriving in a tractor, highlighting the school’s close connection to the local farming community.

The Y13 BBQ saw students and staff presented with awards, as well as a quiz and games.

The Deepings said both cohorts of students deserved a great send-off and staff wished the students all the very best for their next steps.

The school looks forward to welcoming many of the Year 11 students back in September for Sixth Form study.

Kirstie Johnson Headteacher at The Deepings School, said: “These celebrations were a wonderful way to mark everything that our students have achieved, not just academically, but as individuals growing into confident, respectful young people.

“We are incredibly proud of them and are excited to be welcoming many of our Year 11s back for The Deepings Sixth Form and all that we have to offer here.

“We wish the Year 13s all the very best for the future and look forward to hearing about their success in the future.”

Head of Sixth Form at The Deepings School, Tors Millikin, added: “It has been an absolute privilege to work with this year’s Year 13 students for the past two years.

“We wish them every success for the future and hope that they leave The Deepings not only with skills and qualifications, but with memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

“It was wonderful to see so many of our future sixth formers at the Year 11 prom.

“As we wave the former students goodbye, we cannot wait to welcome our new Year 12 cohort in September.”

1 . Contributed The Year 11s enjoyed walking on a red carpet at the venue Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Year 11 prom was a great success Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Year 13 students enjoyed a fun-packed leavers’ BBQ Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Many Year 11 students at The Deepings arrived in style Photo: Submitted