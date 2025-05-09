The Deepings School marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day with poppy tributes and a street party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students The Deepings School entered into the spirit of remembrance and celebration, crafting poppies from recycled muffin cases, while Sixth Formers held a special street party.

Staff and students at The Deepings School, part of Anthem Schools Trust were pleased to show their respect for and appreciation of the Second World War generation on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Students in Years 7, 8 and 9 at The Deepings made beautiful poppies - symbols of remembrance - and wrote heartfelt messages of thanks to honour those who served during the Second World War.

In a thoughtful blend of creativity and sustainability, they used recycled muffin cases during their Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Maths (STEAM) tutor sessions to craft the poppies.

Sixth formers at The Deepings took part in a quiz and gave presentations about VE Day

The students’ artwork was displayed on the school gate and in the school’s reception.

Students also did some codebreaking in their lessons, exploring the origins of coding and deciphering messages written in complex code.

Music students were treated to 1940s music as they entered classrooms and, in English lessons, some of the younger students looked at the impact of VE day on poetry.

In the dinner hall, students were treated to a menu of mince and onion pie along with chocolate sponge and custard to emulate a post war victory meal - although this was optional as palates have changed over the years!

Sixth formers at The Deepings organised a special street party

The Deepings Sixth Form also celebrated in style with a street party in the sixth form area, decorated with bunting and flags.

Staff and students contributed food and enjoyed 1940s music, with many of them dressing up 1940s-style too.

One of the students, Ben, performed two popular songs from the wartime on the harmonica.

The sixth formers took part in a quiz and gave presentations about VE Day, giving them a greater understanding of what it was all about.

Year 7, 8 and 9 students used recycled muffin cases to craft the poppy tributes

VE Day - or Victory Day in Europe Day - marks the day towards the end of World War Two when fighting against Nazi Germany came to an end.

At 3pm on 8th May 1945, Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end, following Germany’s surrender the day before.

Kirstie Johnson Headteacher at The Deepings School, said: “It has been an honour for our school to ensure that the significance of VE Day and the sacrifices made during those challenging years are remembered and understood.

“We are incredibly proud of the care and effort our Year 7, 8 and 9 students have shown in making their tributes and we are excited to unveil their work in a special display in the school reception area next week.”

Head of Sixth Form at The Deepings School, Tors Millikin, added: “Our sixth formers joined in with the spirit of remembrance and celebration, bringing history to life with a vibrant VE Day street party, honouring the past while uniting the present in reflection, and community.

"It was a really great atmosphere which was enjoyed by all.”