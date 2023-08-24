'They have worked incredibly hard' - GCSE result day celebrations at Donington's Cowley Academy

An ‘improved and positive set of examination results’ is being celebrated at Donington’s Cowley Academy, the school has reported.

"Exam outcomes have indicated that Cowley Academy has performed well in both the academic and vocational pathways,” a spokesman for the school said. “This set of GCSE and BTEC results at Cowley Academy highlights the strength of the quality of education, underpinned by the exceptional pastoral care since becoming part of the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust in September 2022.

“The school is particularly pleased with the results for the core subjects of maths, English and science, where students have performed positively. Other highlights include students achieving very good grades in BTEC performing arts, GCSE history and both the GCSE and BTEC arts subjects.”

Glenn Martin, head of school, said: “GCSEs and BTECs are an important part of a young person’s education. This is a positive set of outcomes for our Year 11 students and I am extremely proud of them. They have worked incredibly hard during their time in school and have secured some excellent further destinations, which includes some of our students remaining in the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, by progressing to the SLAT Sixth Form at Bourne Academy in September. I wish all our students the very best in the next phase of their educational endeavours wherever they are moving on to study, whether this be A-levels, vocational courses or an apprenticeship.”

South Lincolnshire Academies Trust chief executive officer Lucy Conley said: “This set of results demonstrates the incredible hard work of our students and staff, and reflects the students’ hard work and commitment to their studies. Staff in the school go above and beyond to support and prepare their students for their exams, including through regular intervention sessions during lunchtime and after school; offering revision crammer sessions and by offering a full programme of exam intervention support during the Easter and May half term.

“We are all extremely happy with this set of results, and I am also extremely proud to share that all three of the other schools in the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, being Bourne Academy, Spalding Academy and Giles Academy have also shown continued improvement this year, compared to the last validated data in 2019. They have performed exceptionally well in the GCSE and BTEC results this summer, which demonstrates the success of the trust and reflects the drive and commitment of school leaders and the staff who want to offer students in Lincolnshire the best opportunities possible and aspire to be the best they can be.

“I would like to wish all of our amazing young people all the very best for their future and I hope they will keep in touch with the school in the future.”

1 . Cowley Academy, Donington Lexie Howarth, Chelsey Dyke, Charlie Mann, and Imogen Wing, at Donington's Cowley Academy. Photo: South Lincolnshire Academies Trust

2 . Cowley Academy, Donington Evelina Bondare and Natalie Greenhalgh at Donington's Cowley Academy. Photo: South Lincolnshire Academies Trust