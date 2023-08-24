Pupils at Boston’s Haven High Academy have been praised for their efforts and achievements following the release of this year’s GCSE results.

Sally Wharff, senior deputy headteacher, said: “Once again our students have worked hard and displayed our PRIDE (Progress, Resilience, Integrity, Disciplined and Excellence) values as an academy. They should be very proud of both themselves and their achievements.

“We have seen strong commitment to achieve some fantastic results, and it is brilliant that this group of students have been able to reach their full potential with us.

“We sincerely wish all of them the very best for their futures.”

Pupils enjoying particular success included: Evie Allen, who received nine Grade 7s or above; Maja Gagala who received 10 Grade 6s or above; and Boriss Kaverzin, who collected eight Grade 6s or above.

Evie said: “I am really pleased with my results – especially my maths grade.

“The teachers here have been very supportive and I couldn’t have passed some of the subjects without them.”

Maja said: “I got various 8s and 7s. I did study support at the academy every day and I think that helped push my grades up.”

Boriss said: “I am proud of my English grade – I got an 8 in maths and English language, and a 6 in English Literature, which is great!

“My Year 11 teachers here are the best teachers I have ever had, hands down! I am now aiming to work in medicine in the long run.”Haven High Academy is part of the Voyage Education Partnership.

Voyage’s chief executive officer Emma Hadley said: “We would like to congratulate all our Year 11 students at Haven High Academy on their GCSE and BTEC results today.

“Their results are a reflection of all their hard work, and we wish them all every success and happiness in the future.

“We would also like to thank our amazing staff team at the academy who have supported our brilliant Year 11 students with such commitment and care.”

