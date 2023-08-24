“Year 11 students, their parents and teachers have worked incredibly hard to ensure another set of excellent GCSE results at Boston Grammar School,” said headteacher John McHenry. “This year's GCSE cohort was in Year Eight when Covid-19 struck and they've faced more disruption than any of the previous exam cohorts, since 2019.

“Throughout this difficult and challenging period they've shown exemplary character and resilience. The impact of lockdowns and enforced periods of absence, as well as more personal struggles should not be underestimated. In many ways this cohort is the one which has been most disadvantaged so far but they've done their best to surmount any obstacle, including the rushed return to 2019 grades. They are a fantastic group of young people whose conscientious efforts have been admirable!”