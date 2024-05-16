'To say I am proud is an understatement!' - Boston school awarded anti-bullying accolade

Pupils at Boston's St Nicholas CofE Primary Academy with Louise Curtis, learning mentor/DDSL.

A school in Boston is celebrating after being awarded an anti-bullying accolade.

St Nicholas CofE Primary Academy has been given United Against Bullying Gold School status by the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

It comes as the United Against Bullying programme draws to a close.

The scheme, which ran from November 2021 to March of this year, aimed to support schools to reduce bullying and improve the wellbeing of all children; it was funded by the Government’s Department for Education.

To take part in the programme, schools had to carry out a series of audits with staff, children and parents to gauge existing levels of bullying and wellbeing. Schools then used this information to create an action plan to tackle issues and create support structures. Staff could also access information and training opportunities as part of the programme.

Of the 296 schools that were in the same cohort as St Nicholas, only 11 per cent achieved Gold status.

Fiona Booth, headteacher, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised for all the work we do to support inclusivity and pupil wellbeing. This programme brought together all our wellbeing and anti-bullying practices under one specific and measurable goal, helping us to build on the great work already in place and inspiring us to do even more to make every single child feel safe, welcome and included at St Nic’s.”

The United Against Bullying programme focused on children ‘most at risk, including children and young people with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities), those who have experienced racist and faith-targeted bullying, sexual bullying, homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying, looked-after children, young carers and those on free school meals’ – in the words of the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

Mrs Booth added: “Our Gold award status is a true testament to the safe, inclusive, welcoming culture that St Nic’s has grown. To say I am proud of our team is an understatement! We will always strive to ensure everyone at our school can ‘let their light shine’.”