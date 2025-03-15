'Truly extraordinary' - Boston pupils visit No 10 Downing Street to help launch World Book Day

Pupils from a school in Boston enjoyed a ‘truly extraordinary’ day out when they paid a visit to No 10 Downing Street.

St Nicholas CofE Primary Academy was one of just a handful of schools invited to the world-famous address – the official residence and the office of the Prime Minister – for the national launch of this year’s World Book Day.

The invitation followed a piece on BBC Breakfast highlighting the academy’s commitment to its pupils and their families.

As part of the day, pupils were joined by: Bridget Phillipson, the Secretary of State for Education; authors and illustrators; and MC Grammar, a performer and educator.

St Nicholas CofE Primary Academy pupils and staff gather outside No 10 Downing Street. Picture: Lauren Hurley/No 10 Downing Street

They were also encouraged to create their own illustrations and immerse themselves in the world of storytelling. The day culminated in a ride on the London Eye.

Headteacher Fiona Booth said: “This has been a truly extraordinary experience for our pupils, one that they will remember for years to come.

“Opportunities like this are incredibly rare, it has been so rewarding to be able to take our children along and to see their beaming smiles. At St Nic’s we celebrate the joy of reading every day, but this has been extra-special.”

Gavin Booth, chief executive of Infinity Academies Trust, of which St Nicholas CofE Primary Academy is part, added: “Our academies work incredibly hard to provide the best opportunities for our pupils, and it is wonderful to see that dedication recognised in this way.

Pupils select World Book Day books. Picture: Lauren Hurley/No 10 Downing Street

“Experiences like this inspire children and highlight the brilliant work happening across our trust. It is fantastic to see our academies represented at such a national level.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​