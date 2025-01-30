University challenges pupils to think differently
Headteacher Katie Barry said she wanted her children, many of whom live in the most deprived parts of the Lincolnshire market town, to understand that university was not just for children from more affluent homes.
“Before these visits, many of the children didn’t even know what the word ‘university’ meant,” she said. “This is our chance to help raise their aspirations.”
Bishop Grosseteste University has been educating young people in the heart of Lincoln’s historic city for more than 150 years.
But many of the children, who attend St George’s Primary in Gainsborough, had never heard of it.
So far Katie has escorted about 80, year 6s on the 34-mile round trip to Lincoln on buses funded through INEOS’ Forgotten 40 initiative.
“Each time they get on the bus to go back to school, all they can talk about is what jobs they want to do and what course they would need to do at university,” she said.
During each visit the children are introduced to the undergraduates and tour the university campus and lecture halls.
“The university recognises that not all of them will go to university but college is also discussed as an alternative option, as are apprenticeships,” said Katie.
Once back at school, the children are given the chance to talk to those in year 5 about what they saw, what they learned and their hopes for the future.
“Even though our children are young, we believe it is important to have conversations with them about future employment options,” she said.