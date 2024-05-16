Unmissable opportunity for Lincolnshire pupils: Dive into free triathlon experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children from across Lincolnshire are invited to an exciting sporting event which will unleash their passion for sport and fitness.

The Brownlee Foundation Mini Triathlon is on its way to inspire school children to get active and lead healthy lifestyles.

It’s the first time the event has been held in Lincolnshire and is hosted in partnership with broadband supplier Quickline Communications, who are currently rolling out fast and reliable internet connection to rural Lincolnshire communities.

Taking place at the One NK Leisure Centre, Moor Lane, North Hykeham, Lincoln on Wednesday 26th June, it is open to Key Stage 2 children and gives schools the chance to introduce their pupils to a fun and inclusive sporting experience.

Schoolchildren enjoying their Brownlee Foundation mini triathlon experience

The event is free and non-competitive, with children given the opportunity to try all disciplines of triathlon (swim, cycle and run).

Founded by Olympic triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, the Brownlee Foundation aims to inspire children from all backgrounds to enjoy sport, encourage them to lead active lifestyles and benefit from all the opportunities sport provides.

Bikes and helmets are provided, and every child receives a t-shirt beforehand and a medal and Quickline goody bag when they cross the finish line.

Charis Palmer-Smeaton, from the Brownlee Foundation, said: “The feedback we get from schools attending these events is brilliant with the children getting such a lot out of it.

“We encourage schools to bring all children, whether they are ‘sporty’ or ‘non-sporty’ to ensure everyone gets chance to have a go and try out a sport that is often brand new to them.”

Kat Jeffery, Head of Marketing at Quickline, said: “We’re really excited to be working with the Brownlee Foundation to bring the triathlon to Lincolnshire.

“We all know there are countless benefits to both the physical and mental wellbeing of children through being active and so we are keen to support this brilliant initiative.

“Having seen how fantastic the events have been in other parts of the UK, we’re proud to be involved in helping to make the opportunity available to children living in rural areas.”

For an idea of what to expect on the day, follow the link to see one of the previous events in action: Brownlee Foundation Triathlon Event - YouTube