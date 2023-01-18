Upskill with free courses at libraries

A Lincolnshire learning provider has teamed up with local libraries to promote a range of free courses.

Mark Pitfield is heading up the team delivering the free courses at local libraries

Available online and in person, the courses are open to anyone over the age of 19 who lives or works in Lincolnshire.

The courses have been made possible thanks to funding from Lincolnshire County Council, as part of the Family Learning Group, and are being delivered by Skills365.

Managing director Mark Pitfield is leading the team promoting the courses at 14 libraries across the county.

He said: “It has been good to see just what libraries have to offer. There are friendly, welcoming faces, fantastic children’s areas and lots of other resources.

"They are ideal places for us to take our training into the community and we are looking to see if there is a need for face to face learning in this environment.”

Currently, Mark and his team are looking at courses such as computers for the ‘terrified’ and assistance with CV creation or updating an existing CV for those looking to get back into working or who are looking for a change of career.

Mark said: “We are also looking at a money management type of course, which will help people to understand reading bills and potentially looking at how to save money going forward, as well as budgeting with essential and desirable expenditure.”

The Skills 365 team will be at a number of libraries over the coming week.

Dates planned are: Boston – today, Wednesday January 18; Horncastle – Thursday January 19; Market Rasen and Louth libraries - Friday January 20; Skegness and Sleaford libraries – Monday January 23; Mablethorpe - Tuesday January 24.

Mark said: “Come along and see us to find out more, we will be there from 10am to 4pm. This will enable us to gauge the need within the area with a view to promoting our online provision, the other family learning providers and also to arrange to start face-to-face sessions within the local libraries in February.”

