Vandals target hoarding at St Bernard’s School in Louth

An apparent act of vandalism has damaged part of the hoarding outside St Bernard's School, Louth.

The school, which is part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation (LWF) and Lincolnshire Wolds Community Trust (LWCT), is part of the exciting £86m package of investment from Lincolnshire County Council to improve support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

This funding will ensure that facilities for local children and young people with SEND will be greatly enhanced in our area, ensuring they can be educated in their local communities.

The works are well under way at the school, and as part of this some hoarding has been placed at the front of the school. This has also been used to celebrate some of the students’ work in relation to the build, including some photographs of them experiencing some of the machinery that has been on site.

Earlier this month, a parent who had stopped to look at the hoarding with her child reported there appeared to have been some vandalism, with apparent cigarette burns destroying some of the photograph prints.

Lea Mason, CEO and Executive Head, said: “We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of vandalism around our school. This is something we have not experienced in the past.

“Our students are gaining so many opportunities through these works and it is such a shame that some of the celebrations around this, for them and our local community, have been impacted in this way.

“We have been in touch with the local police and our PCSO, who are ensuring that we are supported to deter from any further acts.

“Working with the contractors Wilmott Dixon, the school is seeking solutions to repair the hoarding and continue to celebrate the opportunities this experience is offering our students”.