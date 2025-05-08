VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations, Boston St Mary's RC Primary Academy

By Catherine Cox
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 16:52 BST
On this day 80 years ago, there was a moment when our nation stood still. The war in Europe was finally over. This VE Day was even more special for children and staff at Boston St Mary’s RC Primary Academy as were we are delighted to be able to come together with one of our local care homes and share in this little moment in history together, honouring those who helped secure our peace and freedom.

Today, we shared lunch together as a massive street party on our school field, played wartime games and put together a selection of songs that our children learnt and sang beautifully from World War II to lift everyone’s spirits just as they would have on VE Day.

In today’s world, we often rush past things. There’s always another notification, another task, another message to scroll past. VE Day asks us to stop.

Just for a short while. It invites us to look back and consider how different life might be if things had gone a different way. Not only do we remember the day the war ended in Europe but we honour the extraordinary men and women that played their part.

VE Day 80th Anniversary Celebrations Boston St Mary's RC Primary Academy

We marvel at their resilience and strength that it took to carry on! We remember the bravery of those who fought, reminding us of their service to our country and the Commonwealth, their sacrifice and their legacy.

