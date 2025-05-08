VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations, Boston St Mary's RC Primary Academy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Today, we shared lunch together as a massive street party on our school field, played wartime games and put together a selection of songs that our children learnt and sang beautifully from World War II to lift everyone’s spirits just as they would have on VE Day.
In today’s world, we often rush past things. There’s always another notification, another task, another message to scroll past. VE Day asks us to stop.
Just for a short while. It invites us to look back and consider how different life might be if things had gone a different way. Not only do we remember the day the war ended in Europe but we honour the extraordinary men and women that played their part.
We marvel at their resilience and strength that it took to carry on! We remember the bravery of those who fought, reminding us of their service to our country and the Commonwealth, their sacrifice and their legacy.