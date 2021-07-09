VIDEO: Watch Skegness pupils sing their hearts out to 'Bring it Home' for England ahead of Euro 2020 final

Year 5 at the Richmond School gathered near their own football pitch today (Friday) to give a rousing chorus of Three Lions (Football's Coming Home), which has become an anthem for the England squad during the tournament. .

And pupils had no doubt what Sundays score at the final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium will be - 2-1 to the home team.

Year 6 Teacher Emma Green said the children had been singing since England beat Denmark on Wednesday night. "They filed in on Thursday morning singing and haven't stopped.

Excited pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy on Sunday.

"They're always full of energy and they are so excited.

"It'll be the same on Monday after the game but I expect they might be a bit tired by then."

This week the pupils have been getting to know the Year 6 teachers who they will be with when the new term starts in September.

And they were naturally impressed with Mr Ben Liversidge, who watched Wednesday's semi-final in the grounds of Lincoln Castle.

"The atmosphere was tremendous," said Mr Liversidge. "It was the first trip out with lots of people - about 1,000 people.

"The children have been really excited - you can tell by the chanting.

"It hasn't been easy getting them to concentrate but we've told them if they work in the morning we can talk football in the afternoon. I think we can write Monday morning off but it's very exciting for them."

Waving the England flag, the pupils said the tournament had also got them excited about playing football themselves.

Louis Waite, 10, said several of them belonged to youth teams in the area. 'We are very excited. We are always singing when we come into school," he said.

Charlie Wright, 10, said: "I used to play for Skegness Town but had to leave because I got injured - but I'm thinking of starting again."

Sophie Grunnill, 10, was also loving the Euros. "I think it's great," she said. "I've played for the swifts team since 2017.

"I'd like to play for England one day."

Belle Nicholls, 9, said she enjoyed playing football at school and would be watching the game on Sunday.

"I watch football with my dad at home but we watched the semi-final at the Empire in Skegness. We're going back with the family to watch the final."

However, not all pupils agreed with the 2-1 win to England. Jaden Sargisson, 10, said: "I think Italy will win - they are better than us."