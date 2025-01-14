Village nursery is sold on as longstanding owner retires

Ancaster Village Nursery has changed hands. Photo: Christie and Co

A village nursery near Sleaford has been sold to a new entrant in the childcare sector due to the retirement of its longstanding owner.

Ancaster Village Nursery & Forest School is a well-established day nursery located off Ermine Street in Ancaster that has been owned and managed by Linda Lukies since 2007.

After many successful years in the childcare sector, Linda made the decision to retire, prompting the sale of the business.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, handled the sale for an undisclosed price to Kiddi Corporation Ltd, which is owned by Rupinder Sandhu, a former care home operator expanding into the childcare sector.

Rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, the nursery provides care for up to 52 children at a time and operates from a purpose-built rural property. The sale also included the successful 46-place ‘Out of School’ club which the company runs from Ancaster Primary School.

The retiring owner commented: “I would like to wish Rupinder and Ancaster Village Nursery every success for the future. It has been an absolute pleasure running this wonderful setting with such a passionate staff team and I know that, with Rupinder’s vision and experience, I have left everything in the safest hands.”

Rupinder Sandhu, the new owner of Ancaster Village Nursery, commented: “I am extremely committed to delivering high-quality care in the community, drawing on my background in residential care.

"Working with children has always been a passion of mine and, as a parent of young children, I understand first-hand the challenges faced by parents. This drives my dedication to ensuring that childcare settings are nurturing, supportive, and positively promote children’s development.”

Jassi Sunner, Associate Director for Childcare & Education at Christie & Co, added: “With its excellent location, Ancaster Village Nursery & Forest School has built a fantastic reputation over the years under Linda’s leadership. The rural setting is logistically well placed for parents and has become a key choice for local families seeking high-quality childcare in a ‘home from home’ environment.

"After a competitive marketing process, we secured an offer from Rupinder, an experienced care home operator, looking for a new challenge in childcare. This transition is a perfect fit, and I have no doubt that Rupinder will

build on the strong foundations Linda has established.”