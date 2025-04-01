Village school joins East Midlands Trust
As a member of CIT’s family of schools, Osbournby Primary School will benefit from a wide network of expertise, shared resources, and innovative teaching strategies. This move reflects a commitment to raising standards and offering the very best educational experience to pupils.
Heather Bide, Headteacher at Osbournby Primary School said: “We are delighted to be joining the CIT family, and we are looking forward to working closely together. We are confident that the support and resources the Trust can offer us will enhance the opportunities available for our children and staff. It’s an exciting time for our school and we can’t wait to see what the future holds!”
Peter Bell, CEO of the Community Inclusive Trust: “I was delighted to visit Osbournby this morning, to welcome in person all the staff to the CIT Family. I was genuinely humbled at their excitement in joining the Trust’s wider community.