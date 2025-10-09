Village school marks 95 years at the heart of the community

The school first opened its doors on October 3rd, 1930, with 93 pupils. Built in the heart of the village following the closure of the Methodist school, it was originally known as Donington on Bain Council School. Until 1956 it was an all-age school, welcoming children from 4 to 16. Lessons included knitting, clay modelling, paper folding, bead threading, nature study and singing.

The headmaster of the time kept a strict punishment book, with entries for “wilful disobedience” and “refusal to work.” Yet the school also nurtured teamwork, with newsletters stressing that sports day was about “helping your captain to victory with no selfish incentive.”

Over the decades, the school has seen many changes. In 1986 classrooms were remodelled and enlarged, and today 100 children attend. Its beautiful rural surroundings continue to shape school life, from outdoor learning to sports and play. The most recent updates include a new extension for Class 2 and refurbished facilities.

The archives are full of colourful memories, from a pupil’s pet badger that would follow her around the village, eat sausage and mash and even enjoyed a drink of beer at the Railway Inn public house with regulars to the day in 1927 when Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin visited nearby Hainton Hall, prompting the school to close so families could attend the rally.

Head Teacher Louise Anyan said:

“Looking back on the history of the school through old school day plans, newsletters, books, photographs and memories has been a pleasure and so very interesting. It has been wonderful to share this history with the children and for them to experience times gone by.”

As it looks to the future, Donington on Bain Primary School remains as popular as ever, proud of its history and committed to giving every pupil the best start in life.

1 . Contributed Then and now. A recreation of class 3 from 1930 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The teaching team from the 1930s Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Pupils from the 1930s Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Clay making - one of the lessons from the 1930s Photo: Submitted