Volunteers needed to help vet Lincolnshire school admission appeals

When a child is refused a place at a school or academy of their choice, they are entitled to appeal the decision.

Panel members hear the submissions of both the school and the parents, consider these and make a decision as to whether the refusal should be upheld or overruled.

For the last year, appeals have been heard online via Microsoft Teams. However, it is likely that the appeals will once again be held in person in the near future.

This is a volunteer position, but all travel expenses will be reimbursed.

Training will take place via Microsoft Teams. All application forms must be received by Friday December 3, 2021.