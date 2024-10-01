Warnings have been issued after a man in a wig and school uniform approached a pupil outside Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had received a report of an incident where a pupil at Kesteven and Sleaford High School told staff that they had seen a man who looked to be wearing school uniform and a wig in the Jermyn Street area last week.

A police spokesperson said: “He did not approach anyone or speak to anyone, and the matter was reported to police.

"The school also sent an email to parents to make them aware that this had happened and that they had reported to police.”

In a separate incident on Friday afternoon a pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham was said to have been approached by an unknown person with a blond fringe and glasses who was wearing a school uniform.

The spokesperson added: “It is unknown if this was a man or a woman. We have spoken with the pupil and the school, and the school has issued an email to parents.

“We would encourage anyone who is concerned about another person behaving suspiciously to make a report to the police.”

The letter shared on social media said the uniform differed by navy blue trousers and the man had offered to walk our student home. Anyone looking to report an incident should call 101, or 999 in an emergency.