"We are absolutely committed to continuous improvement" - Boston-area school receives mixed verdict from Ofsted

A secondary school in the Boston area has received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted for its quality of education, but has been judged as ‘good’ in other areas.

Thomas Middlecott Academy, of Kirton, part of the David Ross Education Trust, has been given a mixed verdict in its latest Ofsted inspection report.

In three out of four areas, the school was assessed as ‘good’ – the second highest of the four ratings available to the watchdog.

These were: leadership and management, personal development, and behaviour and attitudes.

However, for quality of education, the school was given as ‘requires improvement’, one grade down from ‘good’.

The same ratings, in the same areas, were awarded to the school after its last inspection in 2023.

Comments in the report included:

“Staff, particularly subject leaders, have benefitted from high-quality professional development provided by the trust. Many staff are subject specialists who show strong enthusiasm for their subjects. However, in a minority of subjects, aspects of subject leadership are less well developed, leading to inconsistencies in the quality of education that some pupils receive.”

“The curriculum is ambitious and well structured. In some subjects, such as English, staff apply the school’s teaching and learning strategies successfully, enabling pupils to learn effectively. Last year’s published outcomes indicate that pupils did not achieve as well as they should. Improvements across all aspects of the school’s provision mean that currently, pupils are achieving more highly than in the past. However, in some areas, the teaching and learning strategies are not consistently applied.”

“Since the last inspection, staff have experienced significant change. They have shown great commitment. They appreciate leaders’ efforts to consider their work-life balance. They are determined to do their best for pupils and the community.”

Ofsted also noted improvements in terms of attendance levels and the provision and care for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

In addition, it described reading as a ‘school priority’, and praised the governance as ‘strong’.

In terms of what the school needs to do to improve, comments included:

“[The school and trust] must make sure that the quality of the curriculum is consistently strong across all subjects so that pupils’ outcomes improve.”

“The school should ensure that staff make regular checks to ensure that pupils’ prior learning is secure and then built upon skilfully.”

“The school and trust should continue their work to reduce the number of pupils who are absent from school, including disadvantaged pupils.”

A spokesman for Thomas Middlecott Academy said the school was ‘pleased’ to have been rated ‘good’ in three areas, and was ‘encouraged’ by the praise for its – to quote the report – ‘strong pastoral care’, ‘calm atmosphere' and ‘high expectations’.

Turning to the lower rating, they said: “Although inspectors rated the quality of education as ‘requires improvement’, they have acknowledged that we are taking a number of steps to ensure improvements in this area, including further developing assessment for learning in all lessons.

“We will be using strategies to identify gaps in learning, addressing student misconceptions, and adapting teaching practice to support all students to build upon their learning and make good progress.

“We have a critical focus on the outcomes of our young people and understand the intrinsic value these have for their futures. We are absolutely committed to continuous improvement.”