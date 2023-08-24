'We are all extremely happy' - Giles School, Old Leake, celebrates 'brilliant' GCSE results

‘Another set of brilliant examination results’ are being celebrated at Old Leake’s Giles Academy, the school has reported.

“Exam outcomes have indicated that Giles Academy has once again performed exceptionally well in both the academic and vocational pathways,” a spokesman for the school said.

“This set of GCSE and BTEC results at Giles Academy highlights the strength of the quality of education, underpinned by the exceptional pastoral care as noted by Ofsted inspectors last academic year where the school was graded as ‘good’ with ‘outstanding’ leadership in May 2023. The positive set of outcomes indicate that improvement has occurred in the majority of headline measures, including overall attainment and progress.

“Since Giles Academy joined South Lincolnshire Academies Trust in September 2020, the school has continued to improve rapidly in all areas. The GCSE and BTEC results received today highlight the positive progress since the last set of validated results in 2019 and this demonstrates the fantastic impact of the hard work and dedication by all of the students and staff.”

Katie Belcher, head of school at Giles Academy said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed to announce that Giles Academy has once achieved an exceptional set of results. Congratulations to all of our Year 11 students who have worked extremely hard! There have also been some fantastic individual performances by many of our students who have gained Grade 8s and 9s in a variety of subject areas. I would also like to thank all Year 11 parents and carers, the support received through their child’s time at Giles Academy, and particularly during this examination period, has been incredible! I would like to wish all students success in their next steps and future destinations.”

South Lincolnshire Academies Trust chief executive officer, Mrs Lucy Conley said: “This set of results demonstrates the incredible hard work of our students and staff, and reflects the students’ hard work and commitment to their studies.

“Staff in the school go above and beyond to support and prepare their students for their exams, including through regular intervention sessions during lunchtime and after school; offering revision crammer sessions and by offering exam intervention support during the Easter and May half term.

“We are all extremely happy with this set of results for Giles Academy and I am also extremely proud to share that all of the other three schools in the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, being Bourne Academy, Spalding Academy and Cowley Academy have also shown continued improvement this year, compared to the last validated data in 2019.

“They have performed exceptionally well in the GCSE and BTEC results this summer, which demonstrates the success of the Trust and reflects the drive and commitment of school leaders and the staff who want to offer students in Lincolnshire the best opportunities possible and aspire to be the best they can be.

“I would like to wish all of our amazing young people all the very best for their future and I hope they will keep in touch with the school in the future.”

1 . Giles Academy, Old Leake The Giles Academy's Kamila Dauksaite and Sofija Vlasova. Photo: South Lincolnshire Academies Trust

2 . Giles Academy, Old Leake Violet Stocks, Imogen Shaw, and Lily Skinner, of Giles Academy, Old Leake. Photo: South Lincolnshire Academies Trust

3 . Giles Academy, Old Leake Collecting their results at Giles Academy, Old Leake, Bailey Faulkner and Thomas Hall. Photo: South Lincolnshire Academies Trust

4 . Giles Academy, Old Leake Amelia Herdman, of Giles Academy, with mum. Photo: South Lincolnshire Academies Trust