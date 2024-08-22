'We are extremely proud' - Celebrations at Kirton's Thomas Middlecott Academy on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations have been taking place at Kirton’s Thomas Middlecott Academy (TMA) following the release of this year’s GCSE results.

In a statement released today (Thursday, August 22), the school said: “Thomas Middlecott Academy would like to congratulate our Year 11 students on their GCSE examination results this year. We are delighted to share that our students at TMA have received some great GCSE examination results this year. These results are a testament to their commitment, hard work and dedication over the past five years.”

The school, part of the David Ross Education Trust, said it put measures in place to ensure pupils felt supported as they sat their GCSEs, including Saturday school, holiday revision, and after school intervention.

It made special mention of:

Thomas Middlecott Academy's Amelia Lincoln.

Amelia Lincoln, who achieved two grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 6, four grade 5s, and is going to Boston College to study A-Level law, psychology and history; and

Armine Agaronjana, who achieved two grade 9s, four grade 7s, two grade 6s, and three grade 5s. Armine is going to Boston College to study A-level English Literature, film and media.

Principal Lisa Hawkins said: “We are extremely proud of our students and their GCSE examination results this year. Each student has been superb, rising to the challenge demonstrating true ambition and aspiration throughout their time at TMA.

“It was very pleasing to see our 4-plus and 5-plus basics in English and maths increasing from the previous years results, clearly demonstrating all the hard work students have shown this academic year.

“I would like to thank teachers and support staff who have worked with passion to ensure our students are able to progress onto their next educational journey. We would like to wish the class of 2024 the very best of luck for the future.”

Armine Agaronjana, of Thomas Middlecott Academy.

Stuart Burns, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “These are really excellent results. Well done to all our Year 11 students!

“Congratulations too to our staff. You have all supported our students so well, together with the whole school community, including parents and carers.

“I am so proud of the hard work that everyone has put in. I want to wish all our students every success for the future.”