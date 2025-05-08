'We are honoured' - Boston academy celebrates new Asthma Friendly School status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in Boston is celebrating after being recognised for its efforts to support children who have asthma.

Staniland Academy is now accredited as an Asthma Friendly School.

Asthma – a chronic respiratory disease – affects about one in 11 children and young people in the UK.

The Asthma Friendly School initiative is led by the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board. In the words of the board, it ‘encourages all schools to welcome children with asthma and put simple strategies in place to ensure they can fully participate in school life’.

Staniland Academy, in Boston, celebrating its new Asthma Friendly School status.

To achieve Asthma Friendly School accreditation, schools must meet a number of key objectives, including: maintaining an up-to-date asthma register of the children in its care; ensuring staff can recognise and know how to respond to an asthma attack; and making sure children always have easy access to their reliever/rescue inhaler.

According to the board’s website, there are currently only five Asthma Friendly Schools in Lincolnshire (four of them in Boston).

Emma Barton, assistant headteacher at Staniland Academy said: “We are honored to receive this accreditation from the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board.

“It highlights our dedication to our children's health and well-being and recognises how we support our learners with asthma.

“We know that asthma affects many children in our community and this award confirms that we are taking proactive steps to make a real difference in their school experience.

“A huge thank-you to our staff, children and families for working together to help us achieve this recognition. We will continue to prioritise student well-being and look forward to building on this achievement.”

Staniland Academy is part of the Voyage Education Partnership. Trust SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) and inclusion lead Maxine Cunningham described the award as ‘well-deserved’, saying: “On behalf of Voyage Education Partnership, I would like to congratulate Staniland on this outstanding achievement and the work they have undertaken in achieving this. Their support for learners with asthma is commendable.”