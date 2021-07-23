'We made it!': School's out in Skegness

Year 6 pupils of the Richmond School, Skegness, celebrating making it through the term to the summer holidays in spite of the pandemic.

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: "At last! We got there!

"It has been a very challenging year for our pupils, parents and staff teams.

"Bubbles, restrictions and online learning to name just a few of the things our adaptable pupils have been challenged by.

"Yesterday we were very proud of our Year 6 pupils, who this year have shown a determination to learn in whichever capacity was on offer.

"Parents were extremely supportive and we would like to thank everyone for their adaptability and kindness in the situation we were all thrown into.