'We’re all in this together': Lincolnshire developer sponsors school musical

The 2024 event is ‘High School Musical’, and is expected to attract approximately 200 spectators to each of the five shows.

Sponsored by the developer, which is building new homes near the school at Barratt Homes at Bourne and The Willows, to the funds contributed to the school will help with the events’ set design.

Anna Creedon, Assistant Headteacher at Bourne Grammar School, said: “We are very grateful for the generous donation of Barratt and David Wilson Homes to support our musical production this year which has helped us with the set design for ‘High School Musical’.

“Both students and staff have been working extremely hard in rehearsals to deliver what promises to be a spectacular show. For those who haven’t yet bought tickets, there are a few still left available via our website.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We’re thrilled to support Bourne Grammar School’s production of High School Musical by helping towards the set design.

“As a leading homebuilder, we aim to support the communities near to where we build. We hope the musical is a great success and we’re sure the students will put on a great performance for the audience.”

Barratt Homes at Bourne and The Willows are located within walking distance of the centre of Bourne, surrounded by green open space. The developments are built with convenience in mind with shops restaurants and bars, as well as Ofsted-rated “Outstanding” schools all on the doorstep.