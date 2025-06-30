When Lord Norton of Louth came to visit

Lord Norton of Louth visited pupils from Greenfields Academy in Grantham to talk about the work of the House of Lords, and their role in it, as part of the popular ‘Learn with the Lords’ programme.

Greenfields Academy is a specialist school for pupils with predominant and complex SEMH needs (Social, Emotional, Mental Health) aged 5 to 16 years.

During the visit on Friday 27th June, Lord Norton spoke to pupils about a range of topics including their journey into politics and the role the House of Lords has in the passing of laws, holding the government to account and making recommendations to the government on a range of topics through its committee work.

Lord Norton answered a range of questions including the following:

Lord Norton talked to pupils and staff in the main school hall

How do you become a Lord?

How did you become a Lord?

Is there an age requirement to become a Lord?

Why do we need the House of Lords?

What does a Lord’s day-to-day routine look like?

What is the most important issue you’re currently working on?

Pupils were interested to learn that there was no fixed schedule for a Lord, as no two days are the same, and the House of Lords does not have a set end time - they often debate long into the night and early morning.

They were also fascinated that you need to be 21 to become a member of the House of Lords but only 18 for the House of Parliament.

Lord Norton is currently working on a long-term project to further improve the work of the House of Lords and to build in measures to revisit and, if necessary, adapt new laws in the period after their implementation.

Lord Norton talks privately with some pupils

Lord Norton was impressed by the engagement of all pupils in both the assembly and question and answer session.

Headteacher, Andy Rush, said: “This was a great opportunity for Greenfields pupils. They learnt a lot about why we need the House of Lords, I did too! Lord Norton said he was impressed by the engagement of our pupils in both the assembly and question and answer session, which is nice to hear. They are a credit to the school.”